Short Interest in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Declines By 22.7%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 889,200 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Isoray by 6,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Isoray by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Isoray alerts:

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.93. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.