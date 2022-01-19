Short Interest in Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Expands By 28.6%

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KCLI stock remained flat at $$43.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.08 million, a PE ratio of -135.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Kansas City Life Insurance’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -337.50%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

