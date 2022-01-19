Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Increases By 41.0%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,700 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 662,800 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDI. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of LDI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.