Short Interest in LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Declines By 28.2%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.09) to GBX 310 ($4.23) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

OTCMKTS LNSPF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

