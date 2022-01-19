Short Interest in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Declines By 32.4%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,500 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 753,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE LXU traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 204,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,624. LSB Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $919.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 111.86% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,066,005 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 910,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 624.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,084,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,463,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

