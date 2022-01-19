Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Grows By 43.5%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 311.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAHMF remained flat at $$11.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

Get Mahindra & Mahindra alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mahindra & Mahindra in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.