Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Expands By 50.0%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MNDO opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.74. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 1,024.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of MIND C.T.I. worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

