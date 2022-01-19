Short Interest in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Increases By 49.0%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

