Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Declines By 39.2%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Shares of OROVF opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.