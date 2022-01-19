Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Increases By 33.3%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PPCCY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

