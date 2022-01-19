Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Rises By 35.4%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the December 15th total of 923,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 288,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,324. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

