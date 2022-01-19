Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Declines By 25.7%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,012,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TQQQ stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

