Short Interest in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Decreases By 26.1%

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,200 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 879,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Science Applications International stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,223. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIC. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 106,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

