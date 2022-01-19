Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Expands By 29.8%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 318.0 days.

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.

Several analysts recently commented on SEYMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

