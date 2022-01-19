Short Interest in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Drops By 26.1%

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $328.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.93. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $123.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,323 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 361,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

