Short Interest in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Expands By 23.6%

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 937,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:VNE opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 1,969.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 2,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

