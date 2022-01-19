Short Interest in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Rises By 43.9%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the December 15th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $724,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $426.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.