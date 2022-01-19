Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Rises By 37.7%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the December 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $101,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 101.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1,164.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of NYSE XFLT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

