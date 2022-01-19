Short Interest in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Increases By 24.5%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.9 days.

ZEAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a market cap of $957.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

