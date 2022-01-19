Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 2 0 3.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.91%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Excellon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.29 $1.79 billion N/A N/A Excellon Resources $26.20 million 0.91 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -0.55

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Excellon Resources -112.36% -28.63% -16.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Excellon Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

