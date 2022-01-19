Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

SBNY traded down $4.26 on Wednesday, reaching $351.44. The company had a trading volume of 77,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.74 and a 200-day moving average of $288.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $374.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

