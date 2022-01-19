Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBNY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $355.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.38. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

