Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $103.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,116 shares of company stock worth $5,949,798. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 176.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 36.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.