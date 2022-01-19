Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.33. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silvergate Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

