Simple Software Solutions Price Down 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 66.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $2,636.63 and $12.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00032017 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000729 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000061 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

