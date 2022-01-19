Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

