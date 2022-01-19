Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in BP by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BP from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.74.

BP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 516,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,806,829. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.84%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

