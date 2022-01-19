Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.2% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.11. 71,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,078. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.32. The company has a market capitalization of $232.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

