Sittner & Nelson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 366,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,467,439. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.