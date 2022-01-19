Sittner & Nelson LLC Invests $55,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 521,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,095,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,601,000 after purchasing an additional 247,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.62. 98,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

