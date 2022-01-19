Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,389. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

