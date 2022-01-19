Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 500 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 23,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

