Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys Shares of 18,893 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 48.6% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6,409.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

ACHC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

