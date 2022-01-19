Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,980. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.