Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

MRK stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 72,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,759. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

