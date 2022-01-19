Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 4,200 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in EVERTEC by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 51.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in EVERTEC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.92. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

