Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 134,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $295.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.09 and a beta of 0.34. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.