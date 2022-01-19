Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after purchasing an additional 47,438 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 883.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 44,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $478.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.