Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 266.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 389.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lindsay by 17.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lindsay by 52.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNN opened at $138.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.65.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

