Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 487,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 484,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 319,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

