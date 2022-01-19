Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 70.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,275 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE VIPS opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA reduced their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.