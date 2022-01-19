Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,500 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 231,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,309,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

