Skycoin Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $129,279.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.45 or 0.07443477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.20 or 1.00027857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

