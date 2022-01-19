Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 64.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.10.

SWKS stock opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

