SLM (SLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect SLM to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLM opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SLM stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

