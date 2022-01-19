Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 436390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$69.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.