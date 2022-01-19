SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 101,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMBK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,142. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $452.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

