SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 146153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910 over the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $178,173,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

