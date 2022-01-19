SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.90

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOPH shares. Cowen started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

