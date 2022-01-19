SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Trading Down 0.8%

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

